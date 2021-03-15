Metra Home Theater Group Rebrands as MetraAV, Expands to Commercial Market

Metra Home Theater Group has rebranded as MetraAV as part of a brand overhaul to accommodate its expansion into commercial integration products.

Previously self-branded as “The Installer’s Choice”, MetraAV’s new tagline will be “The Integrator’s Choice”.

“We’re known as a manufacturer that specializes in premium home theater and residential surveillance products. Since a great number of our products are designed and engineered at a pro-level, it also makes them versatile and suitable for the requirements of commercial environments,” said Jessy Crabb, general manager, MetraAV.

“Many of our customers have expanded into light commercial projects over the past year and the industry itself is shifting, blurring the lines between home and business environments," she added. "Restaurants, small offices, and places of worship are just a few of the places that integrators are utilizing our AV products. We released a commercial catalog last year that showcased these versatile solutions and look forward to launching more commercial-based integration products in 2021.”

Watch the video below to learn more about MetraAV.

The MetraAV commercial catalog will consist of HDMI electronics—including repair tools, extenders, splitters and switches—along with converters, IR kits, HDMI cables, audio cables, patch cables, RCA cables, power cables, bulk wire, and structured wiring accessories. Adapters and other installation accessories like banana plugs, connectors and terminations, keystone inserts, and fiber tools are also shown in the commercial catalog, with plans for further expansion this year. MetraAV also manufactures a wide range of TV mounts, used for both residential and commercial installations.

MetraAV began the brand rollout in early March with an updated logo and will launch a new website, MetraAV.com, in the Spring of 2021.