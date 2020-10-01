Meeting the Instructional Challenge of Distance Education (Inside Higher Ed)

"Most colleges and universities will be employing some form of distance learning during the fall term. Especially for those that have shifted totally online, their major challenge will be to design and implement effective learning strategies without the aid of classrooms, laboratories, learning centers, residence halls, communal eating facilities and myriad student organizations."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Distance learning has played a key role in helping institutions offer continuous learning experiences throughout the pandemic. Now that we've moved beyond the emergency shift, pedagogical best practices that center student involvement will make sure that these offerings deliver a valuable alternative to face-to-face instruction.