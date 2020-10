"Asking faculty to reevaluate how they do assessment during the pandemic has created several challenges. These challenges not only touch on technical issues around proctoring, but also student access and equity."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For faculty, assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult to say the least, trying to figure out how to test students remotely. But this upheaval has also opened up important conversations around equity and access.