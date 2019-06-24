Meeting Faculty Where They Are (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Faculty won't necessarily use multifactor authentication—or adopt any security practice—just because we, as information security practitioners, say so. Even as we "communicate, communicate, communicate," our security message might be broadcasting on the wrong frequency. We need to meet faculty where they are."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to data security and network integrity, the IT team cannot work in a silo. It's useful to remind faculty that they are stewards of their students' data (grades or schedules, etc). Here are a few ideas to spur more collaboration between instructors and the technologists on campus.