Mediaset Chooses Grass Valley's LDX 135 to Modernize Camera Fleet

As Pro AV continues to merge into the broadcast world, Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset—which has three main television production centers (two in Milan and one in Rome)—sought has turned to Grass Valley to replace its existing camera fleet with LDX 135 cameras. The framework agreement has already seen the installation of 30 cameras in a single month.

The installation is being carried out by Mediaset engineers in partnership with Video Progetti, while radio frequency solutions provider Domo Broadcast Systems is supplying a wireless solution to be used with the LDX 135 RF.

Mediaset sought to replace its existing cameras with a new fleet of 4K native cameras complying with the SMPTE ST 2110 standard. The broadcaster chose the LDX 135 camera for its unique technical features such as NativeIP—which enables ST 2110 to stream output directly from the camera—and the Creative Grading camera shading control panel and tablet application.

[ST 2110: An Introduction]

“One of the biggest challenges we faced was installing so many cameras in such a short space of time, but Grass Valley ensured an incredibly fast turnaround in delivery from its factory in Breda to make it possible,” explained Marco Di Concetto, director broadcasting production systems, Mediaset Group.

“We wanted to replace our existing camera fleet with a high-quality camera natively equipped for modern workflows such as IP, UHD, HDR, virtual production and XR, and remote production. The LDX 135 fulfills all of these requirements and more, it represents a significant upgrade.”

[NOW TRENDING: 4 Hot Topics in Pro AV]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Part of the LDX 100 series of NativeIP-enabled cameras, the LDX 135 offers faster turnaround and configuration times, à la carte daily options, and UHD with HDR. The high sensitivity of the camera with its three new Xenios imagers enable wider dynamic range in HDR mode, improved signal-to-noise ratio, greater depth of field, and comes with a JPEG XS high-quality low-latency video compression option.

“The framework agreement expands our existing partnership with Mediaset, and we are delighted to be working together to bring the LDX 135 to the Italian market for the first time,” said Tim Banks, CRO at Grass Valley. “The new cameras, along with the creative grading camera control solution, will instantly enhance Mediaset's image quality in their current HD SDR production format. Additionally, the cameras' native UHD imagers with global shutter and NativeIP technology will streamline the transition to UHD HDR, facilitate the use of IP infrastructures, and support future adoption of XR."