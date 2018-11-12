Measuring the Value of Digital Credentials (Part One): The Shared Benefits of Microcredentialing (The EvoLLLution)

"With their increased granularity, transparency and portability, digital credentials are quickly supplanting the paper certificate as a means of non-degree skills verification in leading-edge continuing and professional education units. They enable a greater understanding of academic accomplishment and provide academic leaders with a means of unbundling degree requirements; however, as Jonathan Lehrich notes, their use on a broader institutional level is slow in the making. "—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital badges and alternative credentials have been making a major impact, in large part due to the fact that they can connect nontraditional students with new skills that can quickly impact their career trajectory. The value of these shorter-form, stackable options still needs clarification, but universities are in a position to blaze the trail.