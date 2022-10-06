MAXHUB Adds Business Development Manager for the TOLA Territory

MAXHUB appointed Scott Largent to the newly created position of business development manager for the U.S. Southern territory. Largent will be responsible for driving sales of MAXHUB LED displays and UC Series conferencing products throughout the four-state TOLA region, which encompasses Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. These responsibilities include creating a team of sales representative firms within the territory to help develop and foster business.

Largent is a well-respected industry leader with an in-depth knowledge of the AV/IT market. Throughout his career, he has fostered business growth through strategic planning, dynamic sales results, and a customer-centric mindset. Most recently, he was a regional sales manager for Optoma, where he was tasked with selling a variety of display products, including direct-view LED, projectors and interactive displays. Prior to this, he served as senior account manager for LG Electronics, working with distribution, enterprise, government, and education customers. Going back even further, Largent also served as a regional sales manager for RGB Spectrum, senior territory account manager for InFocus Corporation, and account manager for Mitsubishi America.

“There is tremendous potential for growth in the digital signage/display and video conferencing sectors of the Pro AV market," said Largent. "This translates to a wealth of opportunity for the types of products MAXHUB offers. I am delighted to be joining the company. I believe MAXHUB has a terrific product portfolio and I look forward to furthering both the MAXHUB name and the company’s efforts in this vibrant market.”

Sam Malik, director of sales and marketing for MAXHUB throughout the United States, is equally enthusiastic about Largent joining the company’s efforts. “Scott has a background that is extremely well suited for his new role with MAXHUB. He possesses a comprehensive technical and sales background, plus the people skills necessary to make a significant contribution to our company. All of us on the MAXHUB team are pleased to have him onboard and we wish him a most sincere welcome. I have every confidence he will do well.”