Matrox Ships Maevex 6120 Dual 4K Enterprise Encoder

The What: Matrox Graphics has announce that the Matrox Maevex 6120 dual 4K enterprise encoder appliance is now shipping. Leveraging the same capture and real-time encoding technology as the Matrox Maevex 6150 quad 4K encoder, Maevex 6120 delivers simultaneous dual 4K capture, stream, and record—with options to stream and record even more channels in different configurations—all on a standard one Gigabit Ethernet network.

The What Else: Packaged in a rack-ready, plug-and-play form factor, Maevex 6120 features encoding capabilities that can easily feed cloud-based servers to reach internet viewers, push many streams on-premises over the LAN for local audiences, and record to local or network storage for later editing and viewing—all concurrently. The appliance’s ability to also stream multiple resolutions, bitrates, and protocols—including Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)—at the same time, significantly offloads or eliminates cloud transcoding operations and costs for organizations.

The included Maevex PowerStream Plus software management tool provides complete reach and control over the entire Maevex network—including all Maevex 6100 Series 4K enterprise encoders and Maevex 5100 Series Full HD encoders and decoders. For rapid customization, the PowerStream Plus API for Windows and Linux and lower-level REST API are also available for integrators and developers looking to create personalized Maevex control applications. These APIs can be used to easily include Maevex functionality into existing or even third-party applications.

The Bottom Line: The standalone appliance is ideal for a variety of streaming and recording applications in corporate, education, digital signage, military, government, control rooms, and more.