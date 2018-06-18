Martin Audio Demo Tour Stops in Midwest

Following events in New York and California, the Martin Audio North American Demo Tour will take the stage at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI on July 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Scheduled demonstrations will feature Wavefront Precision Line Arrays, the new monitor XE and LE wedges, iKON amplifiers, and powered point source CDD-Live.

“The success of the Demo Tour has been very encouraging, especially in terms of Wavefront Precision’s amazing success in the U.S. market," said Martin Audio's VP sales, Lee Stein. "These demos give us an unparalleled opportunity to present our market-leading new solutions so more people can experience them in person and understand how they can be the perfect partners for both rental companies and fixed installations.”

For more information about the Martin Audio North American Demo Tour in Milwaukee, visit https://martin-audio.com/events/us-demo-july-2018-riverside-theater.