"Netflix, Nintendo and Xbox, oh, my. Such is the life of a college student in 2018. Gone are the days when students flocked to the dorm room of the person who had the large TV."—Source: University Business

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students today expect to be able to stream rich content from any of their devices anywhere on campus, and this is especially true when they are in their dorm room. Is your ResNet Wi-Fi up to the ever-increasing bandwidth challenges? —Eduwire Editors