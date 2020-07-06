Making Online Learning Active (Inside Higher Ed)

"We are often so fixated on online learning’s shortcomings that we slight its unique advantages. Students can have anytime, anywhere access to class materials. We can make a wealth of primary sources and data readily available to students: textual, visual, aural, qualitative, and quantitative. We can give all students the opportunity to participate and contribute – not simply the most talkative and self-confident. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Active engagement is necessary for students to fully connect with course material and have a solid learning experience. While this can be difficult when classes are conducted online, some pedagogical tweaks can help keep everyone involved.