Make School Looks to Add New York City Campus After $15M Series B Fundraise (EdSurge)

"Make School made headlines last fall when the coding bootcamp-turned college formed a unique partnership with a liberal arts college in northern California. Now, the San Francisco-based startup institution is eyeing the Big Apple for its first branch campus."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Raising money is something Make School clearly does well. However, their completion rate is extremely low — they argue this is because people get job offers before finishing the program. If that's truly the case, they should restructure their credential system to dovetail better with that reality.