Machine Learning Augments 3D Design for Greater Precision (Campus Technology)

"Researchers from Purdue University and the University of Southern California have created a machine learning algorithm to improve quality control in 3D printing. The idea is that pieces of a car, for example, could fit together more precisely and be assembled with less testing and time, according to a profile of the project."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When generating multiple parts that require assembly via 3D printing, accuracy is absolutely necessary. Thanks to funding from the National Science Foundation, the power of AI can harnessed to help make 3D printing processes more precise.