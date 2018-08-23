Lumens Launches New ePTZ USB Camera

The What: Lumens Integration has launched the new VC-B10U ePTZ camera that is designed for small meetings and distance learning.

The What Else: The camera supports USB 3.0 and has a 12-megapixel image sensor. It has a 110-degree horizontal viewing angle allowing a wider view. The VC-B10U has 64 preset positions, a built-in microphone, and TV mount.

The VC-B10U is designed with two built-in microphones and can be utilized with microphone beamforming and noise suppression technology. The camera is equipped with 2D Noise reduction. The video format standard is YUV/MJPEG. Also, the VC-B10U has a fixed focus system and white balance manual mode.

The Bottom Line: The VC-B10U’s 3x sensor zoom provides an improved viewing experience, making it well suited for applications like distance learning and videoconferencing. The VC-B10U is priced at US $499 MSRP and will be available in Q3 2018 in two colors: black and white.