Lori Bajorek of National Esports Association to Keynote Leveling Up Conference

Lori Bajorek, president of the National eSports Association—the premier group for esports education that is collaboratively building the foundation for an inclusive community of gamers—will keynote Leveling Up: The Esports and Education Conference & Expo on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

"Lori has dedicated a good portion of her career to diversity and equality in esports and we’re thrilled she’ll be speaking about these subjects at our conference," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "During her dynamic keynote, Lori will share first-hand esports experiences and discuss her commitment to building an online engaged community focused on education, as well as diversity and inclusion.”

"Esports is more than a game—it is a pathway to success for our digitized youth,” added Bajorek. “I am excited to share with Leveling Up participants what I have witnessed on the frontlines and engage in a conversation regarding how together we can benefit from—and move forward with—the power of esports in education.”

Bajorek's keynote—titled "Esports is More Than a Game: Building an Online Engaged Community"—will cover real-life examples of success stories and how esports can play a key role in our current educational challenges, including in a world filled with remote learning.

For more information or to register, visit eduesportsexpo.com.