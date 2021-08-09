LogMeIn Launches GoToConnect Admin Center

The What: LogMein is introducing a new administrative portal for its Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect. The new admin center will give IT better visibility, simplicity, and customization, while adding new features and the ability to preemptively address issues with a new system health dashboard.

The What Else: With this launch of the new admin center, IT admins will be able to better manage their GoToConnect accounts from within a new streamlined portal designed to allow greater ability to customize features, such as meeting or phone settings, for individual users or groups, and to proactively monitor the health of their systems. All new GoTo UCC customers and partners will have access to the new admin center, while existing GoTo customers will have the option to switch to the new admin experience at no additional cost. The new admin system will also serve as the foundation for additional GoTo products to be added over time, continuing to unify the experience from both an end user and administrative standpoint.

The Bottom Line: After launching with robust support for GoToConnect, LogMein intends to quickly follow with broad IT admin support for the entire family of GoTo products later this year. This streamlined admin experience has been designed to make the job of IT admins and partners much easier, by providing them with a single system to deploy, monitor and preemptively address potential issues.