LMS migration how-to guide: Switching to new LMS platforms (University Business)

"Stable, reliable and adaptable. Those are the key descriptors for a successful learning management system. When colleges have an LMS platform that doesn’t provide a needed functionality, officials can often add new features or configurations to achieve the desired outcome. But in some cases, LMS migration is the only solution."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution's LMS is falling flat, don't miss this guide from University Business. It walks through the key parts of the migration process, from assessment to implementation.