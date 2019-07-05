Live Media Group Holdings Acquires TNDV: Television, Harb Production Services, and Coastal Media Group

TNDV: Television, Harb Production Services, and Coastal Media Group will join Live Media Group Holdings' live production business portfolio effective immediately. The acquisitions will create what Live Media Group calls the largest mid-level, full-service live production facilities provider and company in the broadcast and live event industry. The three companies join Live Mobile Group, an owned and operated division of Live Media Group Holdings.

The acquisitions more than triple Live Mobile Group’s fleet of production and uplink trucks, and expands the company’s business and technical staff with a group of live production, systems integration, and event management experts. Out of the gate, the consolidated company will consist of 18 mid-sized production hybrid units, with additional standalone smaller production uplink units.

The expanded Live Media Group Holdings portfolio brings the following specialized companies and services together: Live Mobile Group, TNDV, Harb Production Services, Coastal Media Group, and Live Media Group.

A TNDV operations truck is pictured outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California (Image credit: TNDV: Television)

Live Media Group Holdings will retain the staff, facilities, and structure of all organizations. Los Angeles will serve as a west coast production and truck operation, with plans to relocate its corporate operations to TNDV’s headquarters in Nashville. The Harb Production Services facility in Knoxville, Tennessee will serve as a truck operations and integration facility.

“We have long recognized the value of strategic partnerships in the live production world and have been actively seeking complementary companies to join our team,” said Brad Sexton, president and CEO of Live Media Group Holdings. “TNDV has built a national presence with an impressive roster of high-profile projects, clients, and mid-to-large-sized production trucks. TNDV has a sterling reputation, with very strong relationships across the media and entertainment industry. I have worked with Harb Production Services for a number of years, and Danny Harb and his team bring a rare level of technical integration and engineering that matches the premium quality of their trucks and superior engineering services. Finally, Coastal Media Group expands our footprint in the active Los Angeles live production broadcast market while strengthening our portfolio of multi-site broadcasting, live streaming, uplink, and backhaul services to our network operation center for secure and reliable transmission.”

A Live Media Group control room. (Image credit: Live Media Group)

Danny Harb, president of Harb Production Services, and his team are known for production units that offer the horsepower of a 53’ expando unit in a more efficient facility and footprint. Harb will join the expanded management team and sit on the Board of Directors of Live Media Group Holdings.

“Having always focused on exceptional mobile units, cost-efficient integration, and superior engineering expertise, we have serviced every client need and grown our relationships exponentially over the years,” said Harb. “By joining forces, we look forward to providing our clients with expanded services and sharing our expertise with every member of the new team. Our experience integrating 1080p and 4K into our existing fleet of trucks will prove especially valuable for the combined client base.”

Nic Dugger, president of TNDV: Television, will also join the management team of Live Media Group Holdings and sit on the Board of Directors. Dugger has watched his company grow significantly over the past decade and is enthusiastic about the new collection of companies coming together, forming a force within the industry focused on superior client service.

Live Media Group Holdings acquires Harb Production Services. An interior shot of a Harb production facility is pictured. (Image credit: Harb Production Services)

“We are creating a one-stop-shop of media and entertainment services for live production that will fulfill client requests for more trucks, more production equipment, and more services,” said Dugger. “This brings together arguably the greatest collection of professionals and resources to form one of the industry’s most dynamic, versatile, and flexible live production organizations. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter.”

Bob Adler, president of Coastal Media Group, has helped power some of the largest broadcasts in the world, providing services to clients such as 24 Hours of Climate Reality, Echo Entertainment, NFL Network and CBS College Sports Network. The company specializes in full production services with an emphasis on transmission capabilities and data center deliverables. This includes a Network Operation Center that also provides full encoding and streaming services for many sports and entertainment partners.

“We are excited about all of these exceptional companies coming together to form one team to service our myriad of clients,” said Adler. “With the addition of all these assets and technical expertise, we will be afforded the opportunity to expand our work with our client base and service additional clients, growing our business with our 24/7 Network Operation Center.”