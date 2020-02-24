Listen Technologies Partners With Disney to Create Inclusive Guest Experiences

The What: Listen Technologies is collaborating with Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products to develop technology that provides a more inclusive experience for guests. Listen Technologies will develop assistive technologies and tour solutions utilizing the Disney MagicALL suite of Disney SyncLink Technologies.

The What Else: In collaboration with Disney, Listen Technologies says its solutions will "pave the way to bring products to market that dramatically improve experiences and increase inclusion for users whether they are in a theme park, a performing arts center, on a tour, or other destination."

“Imagine entering an immersive ride, exhibit, or performance, and being able to listen in real-time to synchronized audio in your native language or hear clearly despite having hearing loss,” said Maile Keone, president of Listen Technologies. “Disney and Listen Technologies are making this possible. Our solutions, combined with Disney’s SyncLink Technology, will provide inclusive experiences for guests with hearing, visual, or translation needs.”

“We have a commitment to share our accessibility know-how and technology with companies around the world to help enhance experiences for everyone,” added chief safety officer and vice president for Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Greg Hale. “We are pleased to license Disney SyncLink Technology to Listen Technologies to further develop seamless synchronized Disney MagicALL experiences for guests with hearing, visual, or language needs.”

The Bottom Line: Listen Technologies products provide a new level of connectivity by utilizing a variety of advanced solutions for assistive listening as well as customized content for guided and self-guided tours. Listen Technologies will extend the inclusive, Disney MagicALL experience to concert halls, museums, houses of worship, stadiums, walking tours, and more—providing the technology to allow all types of venues to offer immersive experiences.