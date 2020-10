"There is little dispute that Sci-Hub, the website that provides free access to millions of proprietary academic papers, is illegal. Yet, despite being successfully sued twice by major American academic publishers for massive copyright infringement, the site continues to operate."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you think linking to pirated academic content on Sci-Hub is no big deal — think again. There can be legal ramifications for promoting its illegal content.