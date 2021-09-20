Like classes, 2021 homecomings are mix of in-person, hybrid and virtual (University Business)

"There is nothing quite like the emotion and pageantry of homecoming. A bustling campus, an afternoon football game and the gathering of alumni in the fall create a special atmosphere often not replicated at any point on the academic calendar."

As higher-ed institutions continue to navigate the pandemic, tapping in-person, remote and hybrid learning models as they see fit, schools are also crafting unique policies to address homecoming events. For example, Purdue University is planning a hybrid approach, with both in-person and virtual events, while Georgetown University has cancelled its homecoming events altogether.