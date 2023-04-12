Lightware Introduces LEAD Program to Support Educational Institutions

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab) recently introduced its program to provide exclusive benefits for educational institutions. The he Lightware Education Audiovisual Developer (LEAD), available globally, was established to support the specific needs of schools by providing a reliable, consistent solution for campus-wide connectivity.

“Many schools have been affected by rising technology costs and a lack of availability from other vendors,” said Roger Takacs, vice president, education for Lightware Visual Engineering. “As a result, they have been forced to move away from technologies they were familiar with. Lightware recognizes the immense benefit of providing a standardized solution. We are committed to ensuring educational facilities around the globe have access to Lightware technologies. We created the LEAD program to help them attain standards and solutions for campus-wide integration.”

To reach the hands of educational institutions globally, Lightware has invested in engineering innovative room control solutions for campuses that allow teachers to access and control their classroom’s AV equipment seamlessly. With LEAD, education facilities are provided with resources and benefits to create a standardized, campus-wide solution. The program includes Lightware consultancy and project design assistance, proof-of-concept tests and demonstrations, training for technical staff, comprehensive technical support, and extended warranty services. Notably, Lightware will extend the standard three-year warranty throughout the entire partnership agreement. Through LEAD, Lightware ensures the education partners have the best and most reliable solutions to accelerate connectivity and promote efficient learning.

“LEAD not only provides an opportunity for standardization, but it provides an uncommon opportunity to take part in developing the solutions of tomorrow," Takacs added. "The LEAD Program benefits include consultancy and project design assistance, proof-of-concept tests and demonstrations, hands-on technical training, comprehensive technical support and extended warranty services. Most importantly, we are looking to provide peace of mind with the extended warranty.”

As a LEAD partner, schools participating in Lightware’s technology refresh program will receive an extended warranty throughout the entire agreement to ensure educational institutions are confident in their investment. Lightware is invested in building long-term partnerships with educational facilities, technology integrators, facilities managers and IT managers to provide connectivity solutions. As a result, Lightware’s in-house technicians and engineers will collaborate closely with end-users and integrators participating in the program to gather feedback to accelerate future advancements in connectivity solutions for education.