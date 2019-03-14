Lifelong Learning Credentials Require Both Technology and a Trust Framework (EdTech Magazine)

"There has been much discussion recently about the value of credentials in helping students demonstrate the skills required for career success and the need to transform how students collect and share these credentials."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Credentials have been gaining steam in a big way, but for these short-form alternatives to truly come into their own, a standardized framework for students to display the skills they've built is needed. Wether Blockchain or some alternative system, three things are necessary: security, portability, and validity.