LG Improves Pixel Pitch for Transparent Color LED Film Displays

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced the LAT140 Transparent Color LED Film digital signage display, the latest in a series of products designed to elevate spaces with vivid, flexible signage that can turn virtually any window or glass surface into a canvas for content.

The What Else: LG introduced this product line last year with a 24mm pixel pitch model. The new 14mm version nearly quadruples the number of pixels in the same space and doubles the brightness, generating an incredibly vibrant viewing experience that attracts the attention of passersby—while also displaying a variety of content options, ranging from bold text to head-turning animations and images.

The LG Transparent Color LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be attached to surfaces of existing window glass without the need for complex installation. The size and layout of the film can also be customized to fit into the installation area. Expansion requires adding more film in a vertical or horizontal format, or cutting them to size in parallel with the bezel.

The Bottom Line: The LG Transparent Color LED film is compatible with webOS Signage, a web-centric platform to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting open API and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, users can save time and effort creating display content.

LG says the transparent LAT140 will provide unlimited opportunities for retailers, offices, transit hubs, and more in need of outfitting spaces with an innovative, customizable, and unobtrusive signage option.