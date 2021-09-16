Topics

LG Business Solutions co-sponsored Electrify! Esports Education

By ( )

On August 20th, LG Business Solutions co-sponsored Electrify! Esports Education, Innovation at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago

On August 20th, LG Business Solutions co-sponsored Electrify! Esports Education, Innovation at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago
LG’s Aaron Addison, Eastern Regional Manager, IT Sales, spoke to students interested in learning more about esports at the Electrify! Esports, Education, Innovation event. (Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

On August 20th, LG Business Solutions co-sponsored Electrify! Esports Education, Innovation at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. In addition to informative lectures and competitions with prizes, the event showcased LG's latest esports related technology, including Ultra stretch, video walls, and DVLED technologies as well as gaming monitors and projectors. Attendees were mostly college and high school students who had the opportunity to network with entrepreneurs and educators in the growing esports industry. LG is excited to support an event dedicated to educating and promoting esports among students.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.