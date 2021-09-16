On August 20th, LG Business Solutions co-sponsored Electrify! Esports Education, Innovation at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. In addition to informative lectures and competitions with prizes, the event showcased LG's latest esports related technology, including Ultra stretch, video walls, and DVLED technologies as well as gaming monitors and projectors. Attendees were mostly college and high school students who had the opportunity to network with entrepreneurs and educators in the growing esports industry. LG is excited to support an event dedicated to educating and promoting esports among students.