Leyard Launches VVR Series Indoor and Outdoor LED Video Walls

The What: Leyard and Planar has introduced the Leyard VVR Series—a family of indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays designed to meet the fast-paced needs of the rental and staging industry.

The What Else: The Leyard VVR Series features magnetically-attachable cabinets for fast assembly, easy access to electronics for simple maintenance, and a quick-lock system to support single-person installation and handling. It also incorporates the robustness, serviceability, and 24x7 support required for indoor and outdoor fixed installations. The series joins several other Leyard LED video wall solutions aimed at the rental and staging market, expanding the options available to this growing industry.

“With its flexible, fast assembly and sturdy design, the Leyard VVR Series is ideal for rental and staging professionals who need to very rapidly set up and take down installations,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing, Leyard and Planar. “We’re excited to unveil this new video wall line alongside our other cutting-edge displays perfect for live events.”

The Bottom Line: The Leyard VVR Series will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2019 through Leyard and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers.