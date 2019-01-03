Leveraging Technology to Simplify the Back-End and Improve the Front-End (via The EvoLLLution)

"The expectations on colleges and universities today are different than they used to be. Traditionally, postsecondary institutions were responsible for ensuring programming was high quality. Eventually, there were expectations for greater flexibility. Then, for new modalities. Then, for specific outcomes. Today, postsecondary institutions—and especially divisions that serve non-traditional students—must meet all these expectations while also delivering a customer experience that matches what individuals are used to receiving from companies like Amazon."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Since students today expect a customer service experience that mirrors their interactions with Amazon, some schools are choosing to harness the power of data-driven intelligence by implementing Customer Lifecycle Management systems.