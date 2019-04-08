Legal Battle Over Captioning Continues (Inside Higher Ed)

"Two high-profile civil rights lawsuits filed by the National Association of the Deaf against Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are set to continue after requests to dismiss the cases were recently denied for the second time."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This story goes to show the importance of accessibility. Simply slapping up captions onto a video isn't enough — the quality of those captions will dictate if deaf and hard of hearing students can fully access the content.