LEDWorks and Minleon USA Debut Unicorn Cloud-Based Lighting Control

The What: LEDWorks and Minleon USA have launched their Unicorn Lighting System, powered by Twinkly. Utilizing LoRa technology, the Unicorn system allows users to change multiple light displays simultaneously—in real time—with just the click of a mouse through its web interface. According to the companies, the Unicorn system is the first lighting control system in the in the world to utilize LoRa technology—a wireless protocol that transmits small amounts of data over a long range.

The What Else: With the Unicorn Twinkly App any RGB-LED lights can be grouped together and remotely controlled to do the same thing at the same time, negating the need to control lighting structures on site.

Unicorn Cloud-Based Lighting Control

In the new system, Unicorn Field Controllers are configured via Wi-Fi, yet grouped and controlled with LoRa technology. By utilizing LoRa technology’s frequency, which differs from Wi-Fi, LoRa, the Unicorn, and the lights they control are not affected by high Wi-Fi traffic that is common at marketplaces and amusement park light installations—a distinct competitive advantage.

The Bottom Line: By eliminating long cable runs, voltage drop, and potential Wi-Fi pollution, the Unicorn communicates at a different frequency from a centralized antenna to multiple field controllers. There is virtually no limit to how many controllers can listen to the Unicorn’s antenna, so long as they are within a 2.5-mile radius.