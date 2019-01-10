Leaving a Legacy at CES 2019

On Tuesday night, a group of over 175 technology professionals gathered to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT). The event, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), provided a forum for networking and celebration of women in the tech industry.

During the event, several women were honored with the group's annual Legacy Awards. Ellen Savage, vice president, member services, CTA and 2018 Carol Campbell Inspiration Award winner, served as this year's master of ceremonies.

[See the full list of winners here.]

"When you think about [the word] legacy, it's a heavy word," Tiffany M. Moore, senior VP of political and industry affairs, CTA said in her acceptance speech. "It's not about what we have done—it's more about what we will do and the challenge for us all to make sure that women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups in tech are amplified and supported."

Alexandra Harding, director of vendor management, business and consumer solutions, Ingram Micro, and 2019 Legacy Award winner left attendees with this thought: "My takeaway from being in this industry and being a female—don't let other people's influence control what you can do. Have a passion for the business that you have or a passion for what you're doing, and let that drive it. There's no ceiling."

For more on CES 2019, visit twice.com/industry/ces.