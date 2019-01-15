Learning Engineering: Making Education More "Professional" (Campus Technology)

"Learning engineering has taken many forms since the term was coined by Herbert Simon back in the 1960s. Ellen Wagner, who chairs IEEE's ICICLE SIG on Learning Engineering Among the Professions offers some perspective — from Simon's original insight to LE's application and potential today."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're in need of a solid primer on learning engineering, look no further. This interview from Campus Technology with Ellen Wagner digs into its history as well as what it means for the future.