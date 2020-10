"IT leaders at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design started a cloud-based transformation before the global coronavirus health pandemic shuttered physical campus operations and moved instruction online."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even with the unforseen disruptions of the spring semester, Denver's Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design's recent IT evolution helped ease the online shift. With solid systems in place, teams could provide much-needed support to students and faculty.