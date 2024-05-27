LEA Professional Immerses Audiences at Bieszczady Cultural Heritage Center

The local government near Poland's Bieszczady Mountains undertook a project to expand tourist offerings and educate people on the region’s history and culture. The outcome of this project was the creation of the Bieszczady Cultural Heritage Center, which is brought to life through immersive AV, with help from amplifiers by LEA Professional.

Known locally as Bieszczadzkie Centrum Dziedzictwa Kulturowego, the center was built on the grounds of a former refinery. The cultural center includes multimedia rooms, three exhibition zones, and a concert hall. However, the primary attraction is an audiovisual show about multiculturalism, the richness of nature, the age of oil, and the economic development of the Bieszczady Mountains. It is organized in a specially designed room where the content is conveyed by influencing the senses and immersing viewers in virtual reality.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Creating an immersive AV experience of this nature hadn’t been undertaken in the area before, so venue staff collaborated closely with Tomasz Zalewski, technical director of Group AV, to achieve the intended goal by implementing the audio system. The heritage center recognized that audio was equally important in immersing guests in the storytelling of the region’s history and culture.

“The cultural center wanted guests to experience deep immersion in the presented content, enabling them to better understand and appreciate the cultural heritage of the Bieszczady region,” said Zalewski. “We immediately thought of using LEA amplifiers for the project.”

[Immersive WWII 'Expressions' in New Orleans]

The Group AV team installed eight Connect Series 354D amplifiers to power the immersive audio experience in the heritage center. With 96 kHz-capable Dante and AES67 connectivity options, the IoT-enabled 4-channel 354D provides 350 watts per channel, supports high-Z (70V or 100V) and low-Z selectable by channel, and features two Smart Power Bridge channels. With three ways to connect, the center can engage the built-in Wi-Fi access point, connect to the building’s Wi-Fi, or connect to the local area network via Cat5 or Cat6 cable.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

One of the key reasons the AV team chose Connect Series amplifiers was their cloud-based management capability. With LEA Cloud, AV teams can remotely control and monitor the amplifiers regardless of the location or time of day. Whether from within the sphere or a different continent, controlling the Connect Series amplifiers from afar helps teams work more efficiently, reducing travel and saving time and money.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The LEA Cloud allowed for easy adjustment and monitoring of the system from anywhere,” said Zalewski. “This enables straightforward system customization and monitoring, ensuring operational stability and flexibility in management.”

Through modern AV technology, the Bieszczady Cultural Heritage Center offers rich cultural content and provides unforgettable experiences that inspire and educate visitors, enhancing the quality of the region's tourist offerings.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

“Between the state-of-the-art projection system and superior audio, visitors to the heritage center experience immersive AV that makes the storytelling come alive,“ said Brian Pickowitz, VP of marketing at LEA Professional. “We’re pleased that our amplifiers could contribute to this highly immersive experience.”