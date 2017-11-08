LaCie Partners with Broadfield Distributing

LaCie introduced Broadfield Distributing as a distributor partner of storage solutions for videographers, photographers, audio professionals and other power users. Broadfield Distributing's Long Island, NY warehouse will stock all LaCie storage solutions including the award-winning Rugged TM, d2, Porsche Design, 6big, 12big, and the new 2big Dock storage solutions..

Lacie

“We are always happy to expand our product offerings and when we can do that with a line that is already very popular amongst video creators it’s a win-win for everybody," said Gary Bettan, President of Broadfield Distributing. "I know I am especially excited about the new 2big Dock Thunderbolt/USB RAID with integrated card reader as it really fills a need in the industry.”

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Broadfield as it allows us to further extend our reach into the creative professional VAR community which is a strategic growth segment for Seagate,” said Mike Herbig, Seagate’s Director of North America Channel Sales.