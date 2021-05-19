L-S Academy Chooses Yamaha CS-700 for Remote Learning

Yamaha Unified Communications is helping the teachers at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School's L-S Academy reach students in meaningful ways in order for them to prosper well into the future. The L-S Academy is subletting space within Yamaha's regional office complex; while it might seem like an unorthodox space, it offers amenities the program deeply needs: the robust, easy-to-use Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar.

[The Integration Guide to Education]

"We can't teach in a traditional way anymore. We need more than paper and pencil," said Tracie Lopez, program director and teacher at L-S Academy. "We're amazed how the CS-700 supported us. It's totally changed the way that I present my material."

One of the program's missions is to offer enrichment activities, from movies to guest speakers. However, due to the pandemic, the school had to close its doors to outside guests. It was a serendipitous moment when the teachers realized that with the Yamaha Video Sound Bars that were already installed throughout the building, they could not only continue these services but also enhance their curriculum and workflow beyond what they had envisioned.

At the academy, the teachers were able to quickly learn how to use the system and connect to their chosen UC platform, Google Meet, in addition to many other chosen video conferencing applications. With a USB connection to their laptop, they're ready to go. The technology has completely changed the program, from classes to meetings to activities, and how they bring in guest speakers. The teachers are rigorous daily users of the Video Sound Bars. They use them in psychology and science lessons to present slideshows, video clips, and movies. In addition, students are able to join classes at the main campus remotely.

"AV fatigue is a very real and prevalent challenge across education and enterprise environments that seriously impairs productivity and success," said Meghan Kennelly, director of global marketing and communications at Yamaha Unified Communications. "We designed our Video Sound Bars to create crisp, clear audio and video in one easy-to-operate device that makes online conferencing naturally more engaging for everyone. It's great to see how the instructors and students at L-S Academy are benefiting from the CS-700 in a multitude of ways. It underscores just how vital superior AV technology is and how it can change the course of programs and projects.