Kramer Electronics Partners with HD Distributing

Kramer Electronics has entered into a partnership with HD Distributing.

“It was an easy decision selecting HD Distributing to assist us in tapping into specific and targeted vertical markets with the Kramer solutions portfolio,” said Curtiss Singleton, executive vice president of sales, Kramer Electronics. “With HD Distributing as our partner, we are confident that we can build upon our solutions specific message to the U.S. market.”

“We are honored to be the newest member of the Kramer family,” added Steve Garber, owner, HD Distributing. “Kramer Electronics has a great reputation as a premier AV manufacturer, and we are excited to partner with such a great organization.”