Hybrid Digital Signage Solution Ensures Quick, Relevant Communication at Massive Facility

Cardinal Glass has a massive 50-acre space in Church Hill, TN. Finding the right platform to ensure quick and relevant communication throughout the facility wasn't simply a luxury, but a must for the company that faced significant challenges in effectively communicating with employees from an aging system. With insight from industry veteran and consultant Mike White, the company chose Korbyt's innovative hybrid solution, blending digital signage with integrations and real-time data.

The facility’s vast size and continuous 24/7 operation posed significant hurdles in ensuring timely and efficient communication. From conveying essential safety information to providing production data for continuous improvement, Cardinal Glass sought to bridge the communication gap and enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.

In the company’s quest for a suitable digital signage solution, the Cardinal Glass facility had previously utilized another digital signage solution focused on safety messaging. However, this legacy solution lacked the ability to integrate real-time data, resulting in a disconnected and fragmented information flow.

In addition, the prior system lacked flexibility across different screens within the facility. The lack of dynamic content meant that employees were seeing the same content that was not necessarily relevant to their day-to-day activities.

In stark contrast to their prior platform, Korbyt emerged as a dynamic and versatile digital signage platform. Its integrated approach enabled real-time data updates and seamless interactions with other systems, transforming communication at the facility. Unlike the static screens of the past, Korbyt’s deployment brought varying dynamic content to different areas of the facility, ensuring contextually relevant and engaging experiences for employees.

Korbyt’s comprehensive suite of features proved instrumental in reshaping Cardinal Glass’ communication approach. Building a strategy with experienced consultant Mike White, Cardinal Glass was able to deploy digital signage in new spaces, focus on continuous improvement, and even roll-out advanced features in under six months. Key components of the Korbyt solution include:

Digital Signage: Cardinal Glass deployed digital screens with layouts utilizing multiple zones, allowing customized content for different areas of the facility. This flexibility ensured that the information displayed remained contextually relevant and engaging.

Empowered with knowledge gained from training with Korbyt, Cardinal Glass took charge of implementing interactivity for kiosks independently. This enabled employees to access specific information and updates tailored to their preferences. Real-Time Data Integration: With Korbyt’s seamless real-time data integration, Cardinal Glass is now able to display dynamic content. Multi-zone screens showcase essential productivity data, ensuring a well-rounded and informative experience.

The deployment of Korbyt at Cardinal Glass yielded significant results. Most notably, the company observed a remarkable increase in employee engagement. With dynamic and relevant content displayed on screens throughout the facility, employees actively participate in contributing to the signage. This heightened engagement led to improved communication and information flow, streamlining business processes, and fostering a safer and more productive work environment.

By embracing Korbyt’s digital signage solution and working with digital signage expert Mike White, Cardinal Glass revolutionized its communication strategy, overcoming the challenges posed by its large and continuously operating facility. The dynamic and interactive content now empowers employees with relevant information, resulting in increased engagement, improved productivity and enhanced safety across the facility. Through their partnership with Korbyt, Cardinal Glass succeeded in creating a more connected and informed workforce, ultimately contributing to the company’s success and growth.