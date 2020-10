Kiana Analytics Introduces Real-Time Digital Contact Tracing System (Campus Safety)

"Kiana Analytics, Inc., a physical safety software provider, says it has been selected by numerous universities and colleges to assist with rapid response measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure outbreaks on campuses."—Source: Campus Safety

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This solution utilizes existing data streams from campus wireless device registrations to offer institutions a digital solutions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 via contact tracing while also implementing privacy protections. Additionally, reports are generated about facilities, quickly alerting staff when areas should be disinfected.