Keywest Technology Unveils Breeze 3.0 Digital Signage Platform

The What: Keywest Technology, a full-service digital signage firm, has announced the official release of its newest digital signage software, Breeze 3.0.

The What Else: Coming on the heels of the successful Breeze 2.0, this third generation boasts a myriad of new features, workflow improvements, support for more powerful hardware, and enhanced security features. This cloud-based, complete digital signage solution is a flexible, scalable choice for various campus-based industries, including healthcare, hospitality, education and corporate.

Breeze’s secure, cloud-based server becomes the central hub for all deployed digital signs, schedules, media playlists and other content to players. Users are only responsible for the Breeze player internet connectivity and video signal connection, as Keywest Technology handles the initial setup and server management.

The Bottom Line: Breeze 3.0 features include a dashboard where users can view the status of all players in a customer’s system on one screen, a text engine with more robust styling features, improved UX, player and playlist syncing, newly designed templates, upgraded security, new permissions and access restriction features for users, and more.