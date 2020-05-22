Key Digital Launches KDM Monitoring System for Healthcare Facilities

The What: In response to the current global health crisis, Key Digital has created a method for healthcare providers to reduce exposure time by decreasing the time physically spent in each patient’s room. The company is proud to introduce the new Key Digital Medical Monitoring System (KDM Monitoring System) for the present and ongoing healthcare concerns and the answer to future in-patient telehealth needs.

The What Else: The Key Digital Medical Monitoring System is a local network AV solution for effective and immediate telecommunication between patients and nurses in a hospital, hospice, or in-patient facility. In the patient room, the system features a 1080p PTZ camera at each patient bed, professional USB speaker and mic combo, and communication link with the nurse’s station initiated by patient via emergency button. The nurse’s station features a dual-monitor system with four- or 16-patient view, and full two-way voice link initiated by the nurse using Key Digital Management Software, a pre-programmed PC software user interface. Any PC at the nurse’s viewing station can control video, camera, audio, and voice.

After a brief needs-analysis collection, Key Digital will create a turn-key solution to meet the needs of each installation. Systems outside of four and 16 patient are also possible. The system is completely preconfigured and verified by Key Digital’s engineers before shipping to minimize the amount of installation time necessary in the in-patient environment.

“Key Digital has always operated as a company seeking to solve AV needs with our inventive engineers and extensive product solutions, but this pandemic hits us not just as a technology company, but as individuals with loved ones at risk,” said Masha Lakhter, COO of Key Digital. “In our tight-knit office alone, we all bear the burden of worrying about our friends and family both in need of care and facilitating that care courageously in spite of the known risks. This KDM Monitoring System project and our solution is the result of the respective parents, grandparents, children, and relatives of at-risk persons that make up Key Digital coming together to brainstorm ways to contribute positively in such an uncertain and frightening time. We were able to expedite the release of our turnkey solution to meet the needs of the medical community now when it’s needed most. Adopting Key Digital’s Medical Monitoring System now will immediately help reduce the risk of unnecessary exposure between patients and healthcare staff, and we are proud of our positive contribution in this unsettling climate.”

The Bottom Line: The Medical Monitoring System’s development was guided by a registered nurse on Key Digital’s sales team. In addition to the company’s exhaustive research and analysis for this system, this individual’s insights added to the understanding of the intricacies of the in-patient medical field and the identification of AV needs through the eyes of a seasoned AV professional.