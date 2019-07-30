Kent State University: Focusing on the Mission, Not the Technology, to Communicate Enterprise IT Value (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Kent State University is categorized as one of seventy-six public higher-research universities by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and is ranked in the first tier of U.S. News & World Report's Best National Universities list. With eight campuses across Northeast Ohio, a College of Podiatric Medicine, a Regional Academic Center, and academic sites in major US and international cities—including New York, Geneva, and Florence—Kent State is one of Ohio's leading public universities and a major educational, economic, and cultural resource far beyond the Northeast Ohio region it has served since 1910."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

The value of campus IT doesn't shouldn't come down to a single solution — it should transcend the technology and dovetail with broader institutional needs. Read more about their approach to supporting mission-focused outcomes.