Keeping Students Safer with End-to-End Security (Center for Digital Education)

"Whether it’s completing a complicated math test, giving a science presentation, or going on a virtual field trip, students from kindergarten to college are always connected. And while they are preoccupied with completing online school assignments, video chatting with friends, and streaming TV, there is an entire network on the backend making this all possible, which they may not even be aware of. Most importantly, not only are students used to seamless connections across campus and in the classroom, they expect high bandwidth, easy on-boarding, and data security."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology plays a crucial role in every security measure on campus, from locking down data to keeping students safe. Read how solid end-to-end security solutions, which blend endpoint, network, and physical security, are becoming a necessity in higher ed.