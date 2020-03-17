Keep Calm and Keep Teaching (Inside Higher Ed)

"As colleges and universities across the nation scramble to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, outstanding materials are circulating widely concerned with technological solutions to moving away from in-person teaching. Instructional continuity websites, many using the “keep teaching” nomenclature pioneered at Indiana University at Bloomington, are proliferating hourly -- indeed, IU has posted generous and clear guidelines for how to reuse their materials, rendering a perfect example of the open-source world of instructional support, design and development that was, until sometime last week, pretty much invisible to many people in higher education."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick shift to remote education requires tech-based solutions for sure, but don't overlook the importance of human solutions. The core of an institution is comprised of people — from faculty and students to IT teams and instructional designers.