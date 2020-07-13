Kaltura FlexOS App Now Leverages Extron SMP Series Capture

The What: The Kaltura FlexOS App now seamlessly enables Extron SMP 300 Series streaming media processors to ingest recording and live streaming schedules for publishing to the Kaltura video management platform.

The What Else: The new Kaltura FlexOS App brings enhanced capabilities that enable SMP Series token authentication with the Kaltura video platform. Benefits include improved security and the ability to schedule live SMP streams for webcasting in Kaltura as well as M4A publishing for audio-only recordings. The Enhanced Kaltura Features LinkLicense is required to activate scheduling and live streaming of lectures and presentations to the Kaltura platform.

"Extron is very excited to bring new capabilities and value to our customers using our SMP Series along with the Kaltura video platform," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Having a simple way to support ad-hoc and scheduled recordings as well as live streaming with fully automated publishing to Kaltura helps organizations easily deliver online content in support of virtual classrooms and remote learning requirements.”

The Bottom Line: This integration with Kaltura creates a unified and integrated experience with automated publishing workflows that ensure each recording and live stream is seamlessly delivered to viewers.