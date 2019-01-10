Kaleo Lee Joins BrightSign

SCN's The Nine 2018 inductee Kaleo Lee has joined BrightSign as the company's regional sales manager for the Southwest. Lee had over 10 years of experience as an AV integrator—from technician to VP of sales—serving one of Hawaii’s top AV integration firms.

“This is a very exciting time to join BrightSign," said Lee. "Digital signage is evolving into something that is expected as part of the AV ecosystem, and BrightSign continues to innovate and deliver leading edge products that deliver everything an AV integrator could wish for."

[Read Lee's SCN The Nine Profile.]

Lee added that he "absolutely loves the AV industry because most people are like me—AV geek by day and awkwardly (yet entertainingly) sociable by night." In his new position, Lee will cover BrightSign sales in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Hawaii.