Just-in-Time Online Tutoring: Supporting Learning Anywhere, Anytime (EDUCAUSE Review)

"What if learning could be supported anywhere, anytime, based on the needs of learners? This is a question that has been explored in different ways in research and teaching. Although an abundance of digital education resources are available online, learners have questions and need guidance when they are studying. Just-in-time online tutoring attempts to meet this need. It also has great potential as a complement to scheduled education."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Just-in-time online tutoring is designed to help students when they need it the most. When learners start to struggle, if they can connect with support online, it could help them keep their studies on track.