Just In: Sound Productions Honored with NAMM Milestone Award

In recognition of their 50th Anniversary this year, Sound Productions (SoundPro) was honored with the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Milestone Award at the NAMM Breakfast session Saturday, April 15. Presented annually by NAMM president and CEO Joe Lamond and music historian Dan Del Fiorentino, the Milestone Award acknowledges association members who have made a lasting impact on the professional audio industry.

[Sound Productions Celebrates 50th Anniversary] (opens in new tab)

A national provider of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment, SoundPro got its start as a backline rental company, with Elvis Presley as their first customer. Over the decades it has grown into its current role as a leading national supplier of AVL gear, serving multiple customer segments with stellar service and industry knowledge. The company will be celebrating their anniversary throughout 2023. An event bringing together their team, valued customers, and vendor partners is being planned for October.

SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett accepted the Milestone Award at the NAMM Breakfast of Champions event. “On behalf of the entire SoundPro team, past and present, I am grateful to NAMM for this recognition and to this special industry for giving us the opportunity to grow into the organization that we are today,” said Curlett. “I’m also excited to see what the next 50 years bring!”

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

Founded in 1901, NAMM is the global association of the musical instruments and pro audio products industry. Its mission is to strengthen the industry by providing education to audio professionals, networking with industry leaders, and promoting the joys and benefits of making music. Every year, the NAMM Show brings together industry professionals to preview the latest gear, share information, and connect with peers. SoundPro has been a proud member of NAMM since 2015.