Just Add Power AVoIP Solutions Support 4K Video Wall for FDPA

The Fullerton Police Department Association (FPDA) in Fullerton, CA recently added a Just Add Power (opens in new tab) MaxColor 4K60 Series transmitter and receiver to its new meeting and event space. Installed by HB Integration, the MaxColor natively supports 4K60 in and out, supporting the association's new 2x2 4K video wall.

"I was able to confidently tell the FPDA I had a perfect solution, because it's something I've vetted myself," said HB Integration's Jason Gibson. "I have had Just Add Power in my own home since 3G and have been using the MaxColor models since their release. Their products are easy to install, they have great support, there's no lag, and they are continuously evolving to add even more simplicity to the system."

[You Got to See this Enormous 92-Foot Video Wall] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

For FPDA, HB Integration design plans consisted of four Apple TV video sources. Through the Apple TVs, the organization would be able to access its Direct TV channels from the Direct TV app as well as music and other content with ease. In addition, anyone would be able to AirPlay content directly from their own device. With the focus on providing a high-quality viewing experience that would complement the Apple TV's 4K content options and the 4K Sony displays that make up the video wall, the integrator selected the MaxColor 4K60 Series. The system infrastructure is supported by the GSM4212PX-100NAS 10-port stackable Gigabit Ethernet switch from NETGEAR, Ubiquiti UDM-SE router, and Ubiquiti U6 Mesh access point that's inconspicuously mounted up on the wall. The video wall is controlled by a URC control system, which is fully compatible with the Just Add Power system.

MaxColor natively supports 4K60 in and out, allowing end-users to play 4K Ultra HD video from the growing number of 4K sources and devices, including Apple TV. With MaxColor, 4K 12-bit video can be distributed over Cat 5/Cat 6 cable, eliminating the expense of upgrading to fiber and buying more costly network switches. The series works with existing Just Add Power drivers and supported control systems. In addition, it supports MPEG downstreaming for connected devices, such as a laptop or a mobile device. The series features instant seamless switching, 4K up- and downscaling, all audio formats, seamless HDR management, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience. Additional features include image pop, push, and pull, as well as 90-degree image rotation for landscape and portrait modes.

[One Standard to Rule Them All?] (opens in new tab)

"Our MaxColor Series was engineered to provide the 4K-video-over-IP distribution platform that installers and end-users have been clamoring for," said Taft Stricklin, chief sales officer at Just Add Power. "The installation at FPDA is an excellent example of the proliferation and demand for 4K experiences beyond the living room. We're proud to be the system of choice for HB Integration's design and help them create a flexible and easy-to-use distribution system that will meet the association's visual needs now and in the future."