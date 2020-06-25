June 2020: Working Safely and Securely in a Remote Environment (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Some states are starting to reopen for business. While many of us remain focused on protecting ourselves in the physical world, this blog post details information security and privacy guidance to help us better protect ourselves in the virtual world."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We're all thinking about how to do things safely and securely in the physical world these days. But, especially while working remotely, it's also important to follow security and privacy best practices to keep data safe and secure.