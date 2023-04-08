Juice Goose Unveils Its Latest Power Line Protection

Juice Goose has released its newest feature-rich solution for professional musician, audio technician, and commercial AV installation.

Part of the Juice Goose RX Series, the RP100-RX uses a proprietary hybrid circuit to limit AC surges to 10 volts between line and neutral and 0.50 volts (500 millivolts) on the ground line. RX performance also includes bi-directional high frequency filtration that reduces EMI and RFI interference. In case of high voltage or facilities wiring fault, power throughput is interrupted.

The two function power meter reports in easy-to-read LED numerals the status of power supply and consumption. Users can toggle between volts and amps with a convenient push button on the front of the chassis. Voltage is measured to the nearest 0.10 VAC while amperage is measured to the nearest 0.10 amperes in a range from 0.20A to 25.0A.

One USB port is provided on the front and one on the back of the chassis. These five-volt DC connections are usable for LED lighting or powering accessories. Both USB ports can also be used to charge accessories including an iPhone or iPad.

Other features the all-new Rackpower 100-RX includes: